Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.00

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -294.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $75,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $94,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $43,144,760.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $75,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,874,528 shares of company stock valued at $246,770,181. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 221,492 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 31.7% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 79,707 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 22.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

