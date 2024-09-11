ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,863 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WABC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.12% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

