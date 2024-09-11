ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 919 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,553.42.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,797.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.35, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,818.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,661.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,422.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

