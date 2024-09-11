ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Centene by 154.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

