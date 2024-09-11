ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $199.35 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $352.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.07 and its 200 day moving average is $174.88.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

