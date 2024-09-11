ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 31,349 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 108.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

TPH opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

