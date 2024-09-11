ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Atmus Filtration Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ATMU opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

