ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $2.91 Million in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $21,454,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,622,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,074,000 after purchasing an additional 154,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,742,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,742,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $908,894. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

FormFactor Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

