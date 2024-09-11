ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 28,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 67,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,496,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,496,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,272.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 933,395 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,032. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.89.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

