ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

