ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 125,889 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 81,218.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,044 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,889 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 27.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $88,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of HP by 85.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 80,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,819,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

