Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Purchased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 21.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 253.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,749 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,755,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

CIFR stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.19 million, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $1,813,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,053,847 shares in the company, valued at $549,739,542.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,850,719 shares of company stock worth $31,982,940 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

