CIBC Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$175.64.

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$156.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,997. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$158.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$167.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

