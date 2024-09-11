Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $51,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.33. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $204.15 and a 52-week high of $294.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

