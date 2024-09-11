Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CEO Evan G. Greenberg Sells 30,537 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.37 and a 200-day moving average of $261.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.