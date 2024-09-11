China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1675 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from China Feihe’s previous dividend of $0.15.
China Feihe Stock Up 3.6 %
CFEIY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,292. China Feihe has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.
China Feihe Company Profile
