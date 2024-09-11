Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 9,562 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL cut its holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,237,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WULF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of WULF opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

