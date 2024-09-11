Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 8,450 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 0.2 %

DRS stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRS shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Leonardo DRS

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.



