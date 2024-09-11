Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 4,911 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $346,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 122.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

