Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,473,391.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,473,391.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,171 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.80 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.