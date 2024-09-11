Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $235,000 Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL decreased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Rayonier by 17.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,815,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,226,000 after buying an additional 1,004,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rayonier by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Rayonier Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:RYN opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.86 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

