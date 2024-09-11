Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,089,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 354,746 shares.The stock last traded at $14.07 and had previously closed at $14.58.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,873 shares of company stock worth $581,000 in the last ninety days. 11.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,427,000 after purchasing an additional 418,615 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

