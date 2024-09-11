Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Cenovus Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 103.3% annually over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

CVE stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

