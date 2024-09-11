Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.66

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 199117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $856.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,665 shares of company stock valued at $828,222 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 20.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,171,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 116.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 114,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

