Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Cap of $137.50 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $137.50 million and $2.87 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,894,874,092 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,102,479 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,893,354,997 with 12,290,654,394 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01123065 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,488,985.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

