CashBackPro Price Hits $0.0670 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $4,326.78 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009368 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,845.38 or 1.00106715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013499 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.07272849 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,804.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

