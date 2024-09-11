Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,122,000 after purchasing an additional 318,549 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Block by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,712,000 after buying an additional 582,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after buying an additional 3,163,975 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $528,996,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 over the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. Block’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

