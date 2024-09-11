Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 2,766 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Synovus Financial comprises about 1.3% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 404.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.