Carson Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $307,787,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,698,000 after buying an additional 1,261,598 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

