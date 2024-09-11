Carson Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Jackson Financial makes up approximately 1.9% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

