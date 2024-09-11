Carson Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after buying an additional 24,687 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $275.20 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

