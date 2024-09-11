Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $258.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

