Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $363.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

