Carson Advisory Inc. Has $350,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

