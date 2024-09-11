Carson Advisory Inc. Buys 388 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $193.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.91 and its 200 day moving average is $183.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

