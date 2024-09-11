Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CJ traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.31. 224,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$7.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.84.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.08). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of C$169.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.8844567 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total transaction of C$44,287.00. Company insiders own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.