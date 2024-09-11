Cardano Price Hits $0.34 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.05 billion and approximately $214.47 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,315.24 or 0.04116099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00041263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

