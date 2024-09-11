Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,246 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.86% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $328,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after buying an additional 1,990,616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,963,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,802,000 after acquiring an additional 536,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,856,000 after purchasing an additional 385,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 424.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,561,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,971 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

