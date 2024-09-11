Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Acquired by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,045,000 after buying an additional 2,555,581 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 895.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,551,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,366,000 after acquiring an additional 894,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,978,000 after acquiring an additional 762,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,633,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

