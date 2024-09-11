Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

