Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Up 8.1%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.56 and last traded at C$6.56. Approximately 29,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,197,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.07.

WEED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. ATB Capital set a C$10.00 target price on Canopy Growth and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.66.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Eric Klein sold 40,135 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$335,303.84. In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Eric Klein sold 40,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$335,303.84. Also, Senior Officer Christelle Gedeon sold 16,788 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$140,253.67. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

