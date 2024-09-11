Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$6.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEED shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. ATB Capital set a C$10.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WEED

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Canopy Growth

TSE:WEED opened at C$6.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$3.74 and a twelve month high of C$26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director David Eric Klein sold 40,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$335,303.84. In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Eric Klein sold 40,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$335,303.84. Also, Senior Officer Christelle Gedeon sold 16,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$140,253.67. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.