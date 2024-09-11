Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Price Target to $12.50

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

NASDAQ BIOX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 184,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,961,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 334,195 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 46,647 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

