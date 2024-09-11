Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Down 4%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.04. Approximately 202,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 245,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -228.29 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,698,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $8,312,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $898,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

