California First Leasing Corp Raises Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

California First Leasing Corp increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for about 1.2% of California First Leasing Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. California First Leasing Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD opened at $262.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.36 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.