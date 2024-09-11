Caleres (CAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.93. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,208 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

