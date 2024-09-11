Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.1% annually over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Calavo Growers Stock Up 5.9 %

CVGW stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. 266,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,492. The company has a market cap of $501.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

