Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Announces Dividend of €0.04

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cairn Homes Trading Up 0.9 %

CRN traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 155.80 ($2.04). 389,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,581. The firm has a market capitalization of £986.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,118.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. Cairn Homes has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.40 ($2.18).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Cairn Homes in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

