Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Cadence Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Cadence Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

NYSE:CADE opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

About Cadence Bank



Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

