Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $590.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 590 ($7.72) and last traded at GBX 590.60 ($7.72), with a volume of 12777854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 604.40 ($7.90).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBY. Barclays cut shares of Burberry Group to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.46) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.73) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,440.67 ($18.84).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 728.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 990.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 771.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.74), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($164,447.68). In other Burberry Group news, insider Alessandra Cozzani bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 747 ($9.77) per share, with a total value of £8,217 ($10,745.39). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.74), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($164,447.68). 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

